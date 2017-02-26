National

February 26, 2017 9:11 PM

'For all the immigrants!': Politics take center stage at Oscars

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Few outside the film industry know the name Alessandro Bertolazzi. That, however, changed Sunday, as Bertolazzi became the first Oscar winner to address the tense political climate in the U.S., dedicating his win to “all the immigrants.”

Bertolazzi is originally from Italy.

However, Bertolazzi was not the first or last to make a political statement during Sunday’s ceremony. Host Jimmy Kimmel started his monologue by acknowledging that the show was being broadcast around the world to “220 countries that now hate us.”

Kimmel went on to mention immigration again later in his monologue.

“Here in Hollywood we don’t discriminate based on what country you’re from,” Kimmel joked. “We discriminate based on your age and weight.”

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

View more video

Nation & World Videos