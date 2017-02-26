Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton dies at 61, reports say

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton, 61, has died due to complications from surgery, multiple news organizations are reporting.
“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement.
JUST IN: Actor Bill Paxton passes away following complications from surgery, family representative confirms to @ABC. pic.twitter.com/xaqdrUlFXL— ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2017
This breaking story will be updated.
