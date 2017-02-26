National

February 26, 2017 10:46 AM

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton dies at 61, reports say

By Vann Trotter

vtrotter@mcclatchy.com

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton, 61, has died due to complications from surgery, multiple news organizations are reporting.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement.

This breaking story will be updated.

