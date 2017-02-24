He allegedly robbed a bank. A shave and haircut didn’t keep him from being caught.

Minutes after allegedly robbing a Kansas City bank, Joshua Aaron Hoover ran into a nearby barbershop and asked to have his hair and beard cut.
He then changed clothes and left.
But despite the effort to change his appearance, investigators caught up to Hoover the next day and took him into custody at a casino where he planned to participate in a poker tournament.
Hoover, 33, is now charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with the robbery on Wednesday of the Arvest Bank at 8959 East U.S. 40.
According to court documents, Hoover allegedly approached a bank teller and told her: “Give me $5,800 or I’ll shoot you in the face.”
The teller complied and the robber fled.
Witnesses told investigators that the robber may have gone into the barbershop after the robbery.
The barbershop employee said that the man came in out of breath and said he was on his lunch hour and asked for the haircut and shave, according to the court documents.
But after releasing surveillance pictures of the robbery, the FBI received numerous calls identifying the robber as Hoover.
The investigation led the FBI to the Ameristar Casino the next day where Hoover was arrested with $2,115 in cash, $2,000 in poker chips and a $1,000 gaming voucher.
He allegedly told FBI agents that his intent was to launder the stolen money at the casino.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
