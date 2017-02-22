National

February 22, 2017 9:35 AM

Someone put 40 nails, business end up, on a popular park trail

The Associated Press

Sylva, N.C.

Authorities have reopened a popular North Carolina park closed after a runner impaled his foot on a nail that they believed was purposely placed.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the 1,100-acre Pinnacle Park in Jackson County, about 162 miles west of Charlotte, had been closed since the weekend after a search turned up 40 nails hammered into tree roots and logs. It reopened Tuesday.

Brian Barwatt, an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation and director of a trail race in Pinnacle Park held in March, said someone hammered 4-inch long galvanized nails and left them sticking out one-half to 1 inch, and at an angle. One person was hurt and another stepped on a nail that went through his shoe but didn't hurt his foot.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

