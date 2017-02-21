Second orange alligator spotted, in Calabash, N.C.

An unusual gator dubbed “Donny” by residents is drawing attention in Calabash, N.C.
The alligator is ready for Halloween, as it’s the color of a pumpkin ... a dull orange instead of the usual green color. Nick Andrews of Little River snapped some photos of the unusual reptile while visiting his father in Calabash Lakes Home Community.
Another orange alligator was spotted earlier this month in Hanahan, S.C. Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the color may come from where the animal spent the winter, such as a rusty steel pipe.
Experts say that orange alligators will eventually shed their skin and likely return to a normal shade of green.
