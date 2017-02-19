Sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside

A massive sinkhole in the Studio City section of Los Angeles swallowed two vehicles as Southern California wrestled with a huge Pacific Storm. The passengers of the two cars survived.
AP

Herd of llamas romp in the snow

A small herd of llamas at JNK Llama Farm in Bellingham, Wash., romp in the snow Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. A weekend storm dumped a foot or more of snow in some areas of Whatcom County. For more information about the farm go to jnkllamas.com.

Dramatic video shows truck plowing through city bus

Somehow no one was seriously injured when a pickup truck plowed through a city bus in Syracuse, N.Y., on Jan. 19, 2017. Police said the driver of the truck was on an exit ramp when he apparently swerved to avoid traffic, before smashing into the bus, which was stopped.

