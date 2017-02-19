Sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside

A small herd of llamas at JNK Llama Farm in Bellingham, Wash., romp in the snow Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. A weekend storm dumped a foot or more of snow in some areas of Whatcom County. For more information about the farm go to jnkllamas.com.
“Annie” the 2,300-year-old mummy who serves as a centerpiece for the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Discovery and Science’s new Egypt exhibit, was unveiled the morning of Feb. 1, 2017. The exhibit, Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science, was to open Feb. 4.
Somehow no one was seriously injured when a pickup truck plowed through a city bus in Syracuse, N.Y., on Jan. 19, 2017. Police said the driver of the truck was on an exit ramp when he apparently swerved to avoid traffic, before smashing into the bus, which was stopped.