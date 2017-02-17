National

February 17, 2017 2:58 AM

Inmate's rape conviction overturned days after he's killed

By DAVID DISHNEAU Associated Press
HAGERSTOWN, Md.

A Maryland appeals court has reversed a man's rape conviction four days after he was found beaten to death in a state prison cell.

The Court of Special Appeals issued the ruling Wednesday in the case of 69-year-old Roger Lee Largent. Maryland's second-highest court found that Largent's jury conviction last year for second-degree rape was based on the testimony of a nurse who gave an unqualified expert opinion that a woman can be raped but show no physical signs of an assault.

Largent maintained the sex was consensual.

Largent had been convicted of a third-degree sex offense in 1999 and was a registered sex offender.

Maryland State Police are investigating Largent's slaying Saturday at the maximum-security Western Correctional Institution. The state prison agency says investigators have identified an inmate suspect.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

View more video

Nation & World Videos