Parents, these scientists say you can stop blaming yourself for your child’s ADHD

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike Pause

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'