Large python found in Miami-Dade neighborhood

Cab driver Sam Snow picked up three passengers on their way to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. During their conversation, the passengers asked the driver, a Steelers fan, who he thinks is the greatest quarterback of all time. Watch Snow's reaction when he discovers who is sitting in the back seat of his car.
An Olympia, Washington state motorcyclist captured his ride on the top of a car’s trunk after a freeway crash in Tumwater, Wash. The helmet-cam footage shows a first-person view of his brush with death.
American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, astronaut to walk in space, chess Grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.
Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released in January 2017. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.
In a more-than-three-minute video posted on Facebook by Udai Basavaraj, former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, television personality and conservative pundit Lou Dobbs and three unidentified women are approached by people on the street who shout “Shame!” and call McCrory an “anti-gay bigot.” McCrory and his group try to avoid the crowd shouting, but are followed down a Washington, D.C. alley where they waited to be admitted to the building.