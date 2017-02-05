‘Hamilton’ stars tweak ‘America the Beautiful’ lyrics to include women before Super Bowl

The Schuyler sisters have made their mark on the Super Bowl.
Actresses Renne Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, most known for their roles in the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” sang “America the Beautiful” before the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday, and they made a slight adjustment to the lyrics.
In addition to the line, “and crown thy good with brotherhood,” the women added in “and sisterhood.”
“Hamilton” has been lauded by many for its diverse cast and positive portrayal of women. President Donald Trump has also criticized the musical after cast members addressed then-vice president-elect Mike Pence when he attended a performance in New York and the audience booed him.
On social media, the musical’s fans expressed appreciation for the changed line, which was greeted with cheers inside the stadium, and took it as an implicit rebuke of Trump.
.@realDonaldTrump they added "and sisterhood" to America the Beautiful are you going to stand for this— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 5, 2017
However, not everyone was happy with the change.
They ruined America the beautiful— Aaron Klebba (@aaron_klebba) February 5, 2017
You don't rewrite America the Beautiful...— Randy Garza (@_randyyywith3ys) February 5, 2017
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” praised his co-stars on Twitter immediately following the broadcast and has changed his Twitter bio to read simply, “And sisterhood.”
AND SISTERHOOD. pic.twitter.com/2Zx8Sg9XmW— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 5, 2017
