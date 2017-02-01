National

February 1, 2017 9:38 PM

Officials cancel Breitbart News editor talk at UC Berkeley after protesters throw smoke bombs, flares at building

The Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif.

Officials cancel Breitbart News editor talk at UC Berkeley after protesters throw smoke bombs, flares at building.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video shows RideKC bus rider beating alleged attacker with cane

View more video

Nation & World Videos