AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Trump orders strict new refugee screening, citing terrorists
WASHINGTON (AP) — Setting a hard-line tone on national security, President Donald Trump on Friday suspended the nation's refugee program for four months, aiming to keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the United States.
Trump traveled to the Pentagon, where he joined Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for the signing of an executive action to bring sweeping changes to the nation's refugee policies and put in motion his plans to build up the nation's military.
"We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas," he said. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."
The order was signed on Trump's most robust day of national security and foreign policy at the start of his presidency, marked by a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May and a lengthy phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
During his election campaign against Hillary Clinton, Trump pledged to put in place "extreme vetting" procedures to screen people coming to the U.S. from countries with terrorism ties. The order imposes a 120-day suspension of the entire U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and a 90-day ban on all entry to the United States from countries with terrorism concerns.
---
US-Mexico trade war could hit Mexico economy, spur migration
MEXICO CITY (AP) — If President Donald Trump makes good on threats to gut NAFTA and impose stiff tariffs on Mexican goods, economists say he risks a trade war that could lead to the very thing he is hoping to avoid — a huge surge in Mexican migration to the United States.
The result would be catastrophe for the Mexican economy. Recession. A dramatic weakening of the peso, even below the historic lows it has already set amid Trump's bellicose rhetoric. Soaring inflation, interest rates and unemployment.
"Mexico is smaller than the U.S. and can be harmed by conflict more than the U.S. would be," said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a Washington think tank that supports free trade.
A trade war with Mexico "drives down the peso and drives down opportunities for Mexicans to make a living in honest manufacturing jobs," he added. "There will be more desperate Mexicans crossing the border."
And the U.S. would by no means be immune from the fallout.
---
Trump, May affirm special relationship between US, UK
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared chummy as they faced a curious world together for the first time Friday, pledging allegiance to the special relationship between their countries while trying to mask stark differences on some major issues.
It was Trump's first White House meeting with a foreign head of state, a hastily arranged confab held precisely one week after the businessman and reality TV star, who remains a largely unknown figure to European audiences, was sworn into office as president.
Trump sought to charm May from the outset, showing her the bust of Prime Minister Winston Churchill that he's using to decorate the Oval Office. He then opened a joint news conference by noting that his late mother was born in "Stornoway, which is serious Scotland." Scotland is part of Great Britain.
Trump and May were seen briefly holding hands as they walked along the White House colonnade after leaving the Oval Office. Their talks continued in the State Dining Room over lunch of iceberg wedge salad, braised beef short ribs with potato puree and salted caramel crème brulee.
For her part, May congratulated Trump on his "stunning election victory," and announced that he had accepted the queen's invitation for a state visit with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, later this year.
---
Anti-abortion groups hold triumphant rally after Obama years
WASHINGTON (AP) — The politically ascendant anti-abortion movement gathered Friday for a triumphant rally on the National Mall, rejoicing at the end of an eight-year presidency that participants said was dismissive of their views.
Vice President Mike Pence told the crowd at the March for Life that anti-abortion policies were a top priority of the new administration, and President Donald Trump tweeted that the rally had his "full support."
The March for Life is held every year in Washington to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. While no official crowd estimates were available, the turnout was clearly larger than in recent years, when abortion opponents had less political clout. Many thousands huddled in the shadow of the Washington Monument and stood in long lines outside security checkpoints made necessary by Pence's appearance.
"We've come to a historic moment in the cause for life," said Pence, the first vice president to address the rally. "Life is winning in America."
Pence said ending taxpayer-funded abortion and choosing a Supreme Court justice in the mold of the late Antonin Scalia — a conservative Catholic who opposed abortion — are among the administration's most important goals.
---
Trump's immigration curbs no surprise, those affected say
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Many citizens of Muslim-majority countries affected by President Donald Trump's curbs on travel to the United States say they were hardly surprised the restrictions rank among his first orders of business.
The new commander-in-chief had, after all, once called for a "complete and total shutdown" of Muslim arrivals, and in his inaugural speech vowed to eradicate "radical Islamic terrorism" from the face of the earth.
But that doesn't make news of the clampdown sting any less for those on the receiving end.
"No one is surprised but everyone is disappointed, especially with the height of hope with (Barack) Obama," said Khalid al-Baih, a 36-year-old political cartoonist from Sudan. He fears new American visa restrictions will now have a knock-on effect. "Whatever America does, the rest of the world follows."
Shadi Sabbagh, a 40-year-old resident of Syria's capital, Damascus, who has a sister in the U.S., feels let down too by what he called "unnatural" proposals to restrict the flow of refugees into the U.S.
---
A look at Trump's executive order on refugees, immigration
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday making major changes to America's policies on refugees and immigration.
A look at what Trump ordered:
---
SYRIA
Trump's order directs the State Department to stop issuing visas to Syrian nationals and halts the processing of Syrian refugees. That will remain in effect until Trump determines that enough security changes have been made to ensure that would-be terrorists can't exploit weaknesses in the current vetting system.
---
Israelis seek to comfort Holocaust's loneliest survivors
RAMAT HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Surrounded by more than 100 fellow Holocaust survivors and young volunteers, a blind Ernest Weiner sat in his wheelchair with a puffy crown on his head as the crowd sang happy birthday and showered him with hugs and greetings.
The widowed and childless 92-year-old Weiner lives on his own and the cheerful gathering offered him one of life's most valuable commodities — company.
As home to the world's largest survivor community, Israel is grappling to serve the needs of thousands of people like Weiner who are living out their final days alone. Various government bodies and private organizations chip in to offer material, psychological and medical support to the survivors, still scarred by the horrors they experienced 70 years ago. But all agree that the greatest burden late in their lives is loneliness.
"It's not pleasant to be alone," Weiner said in his apartment just outside Tel Aviv. "It gives a good feeling" to have people visit, he said.
Some 160,000 elderly survivors remain in Israel, with a similar number worldwide. In Israel, about half receive special government stipends, but a third still live under the poverty line, well above the national 20 percent poverty rate.
---
Chicago police chief discloses he needs kidney transplant
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson disclosed after a public dizzy spell on Friday that he has battled a kidney condition for more than three decades and is on a waiting list for a transplant.
Johnson said his dizziness at a news conference announcing a crime initiative was due to taking blood pressure medication on an empty stomach. He was taken to a suburban Chicago hospital for several hours of evaluation and later released.
"For 32 years I've been treating a kidney condition that hasn't interfered with my ability to lead a normal life or be your police superintendent," he said at a news conference later in the day. "I don't require dialysis nor do I have diabetes."
Johnson said that once a donor is found and the operation takes place he should be back to work after three to five weeks. Johnson said that he informed Emanuel of his kidney condition before he was appointed superintendent in March.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel expressed "absolute confidence" that Johnson can run the department and his deputies can run the department in the event Johnson had to take leave.
---
US economic growth slowed in Q4, but there's hope ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016 as a downturn in exports temporarily depressed activity. But there were hopeful signs in housing and business investment that the economy will rebound in the coming months.
The gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 percent in the October-December period, a slowdown from 3.5 percent growth in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Friday. GDP, the broadest measure of economic health, was held back by a swing in trade with exports of soybeans plunging in the fourth quarter after having surged in the third quarter.
"If you smooth out the volatility in soybeans, you get growth of around 2.5 percent in the two quarters," said Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at IHS Markit. "We really didn't have a slowdown at the end of the year."
For all of 2016, the economy grew 1.6 percent. It was the worst showing in five years since a similar 1.6 percent gain in 2011. GDP grew 2.6 percent in 2015, and since the recession ended in mid-2009, growth has averaged a weak 2.1 percent.
But analysts believe there were signs in Friday's report of a rebound in business spending and housing activity, which could lead to stronger growth in 2017 of around 2.5 percent.
---
What's next for Guantanamo Bay under President Trump
GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba (AP) — The U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, appears to be at another turning point.
It was opened under President George W. Bush to hold and interrogate people suspected of links to al-Qaida and the Taliban in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. President Barack Obama deemed it an unnecessary stain on the country's global image and sought to shut it down. He couldn't because his administration did not want to release some of the men and Congress barred the transfer of any prisoner to U.S. facilities. Obama reduced the population from 242 to 41 before leaving office. Now, President Donald Trump's administration is expressing an interest in not just keeping it open but in resuming the broader detention and interrogation policies that made the detention center a focus of global protest over human rights.
Here is a look at where things stand at the U.S. base and what may happen under Trump.
