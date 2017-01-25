Trump signs order to build wall, vastly expand Border Patrol

President Donald Trump took a significant step toward carrying out his signature – and most controversial – campaign promises, ordering the construction of a wall along the southwest border.
The steps also include efforts to increase enforcement of U.S. immigration laws, boosting the number of Border Patrol officers, enlisting the help of local law enforcement agencies to catch those here illegally, and expanding detention centers for those caught trying to sneak across the border.
The president signed the two orders calling for the steps during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday where he promised the measures would save thousands of lives, millions of jobs and billions of dollars. He said it would improve security for both Mexico and the United States.
“We’re in the middle of a crisis on our southern border,” he said. “The unprecedented surge of illegal migrants from Central America is harming both Mexico and the United States. And I believe the steps we will take starting right now will improve the safety in both of our countries. It’s going to be very very good for Mexico. A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control back of its borders.”
The immigration directives appear to be the most ambitious of a series of executive orders that the real estate mogul has signed since taking office Friday. The first directive, in addition, to ordering funds to be directed toward building the wall, also authorized the hiring of 5,000 more U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and tripling the number of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to intercept, track down and deport immigrants in the United States illegally.
Immigrant rights groups said they’re already lining up a list of lawyers willing to work free of charge to fight the expected removal orders and help refugees unite with families still overseas.
Lynn Tramonte, deputy director of America’s Voice Education Fund, charged Trump with essentially “taking a wrecking ball to the Statue of Liberty.”
Several of Trump’s promises on immigration can’t be fulfilled without congressional help, including paying for the wall and ending federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities that do not enforce immigration laws. He has the support of Republican leaders in the House and Senate, but he will face opposition from Democrats and some more moderate members of his party.
“This is about keeping Americans safe,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. “We are committed to working with the administration to stop the influx of illegal immigration along the southern border, protect our homeland, and uphold the rule of law.”
Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez, D-Ill., said the United States is “not going to deport our way out of our current immigration dilemma.” He criticized Trump for trying to tell local law enforcement how to do their jobs.
“Local police have implemented policies on how to deal with the fact that they have large populations of immigrants who live and work in their communities but who are afraid to come forward. I don’t think Donald Trump knows more about policing in America’s cities then actual chiefs of police, but apparently Trump thinks he does,” he said.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the administration will prioritize the prosecution and deportation of immigrants here illegally who have violated our laws. Countries that refuse to take back immigrants could have their visas withheld. He said cities that harbor illegal immigrants could lose federal funding.
Trump said during his DHS visit that the government doesn’t need new laws to pursue his immigration policies. “We can work within the existing laws of the United States,” he said.
He also said the measures would enhance the U.S. relationship with Mexico. Unlike other American leaders, Trump appeared to take responsibility for the rash of high-powered weapons that are smuggled from the United States into Mexico, where gun sales are strictly limited. Building a wall will also help Mexico because it’ll deter Central Americans from coming into Mexico on their way to the United States.
“We’re going to save lives on both sides of the border and we also understand that a strong and healthy economy in Mexico is very good for the United States.”
