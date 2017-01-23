Teen wanted revenge after he was hit with a brick, but he killed the wrong person

Quinteris Miller, at age 17, shot up a Rock Hill house occupied by women and kids because he was mad he got beat up. A week later he killed the wrong man after his first attempt at revenge had failed.
Monday Miller pleaded guilty, and when sentenced Wednesday is expected to get 30 years in prison under a negotiated deal with prosecutors.
Miller, now 19, pleaded guilty Monday to six charges including murder and three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. Yet Miller did not admit to any details of the crimes, choosing instead to plead guilty under what is called an Alford plea. Miller accepted that a jury likely would find him guilty, so he accepted the punishment of a guilty plea.
Miller made no statements in court, except to say he was pleading guilty.
Miller’s crime spree started on Aug. 2, 2015, after he was hit in the head with a brick and knocked unconscious.
“He was knocked out in a fight, and he was upset,” said prosecutor Blaine Pleming in court.
Miller sought retribution against the guy who had beat him up, Pleming said, so Miller shot up a Frank Street home where the man who beat Miller up was inside along with nine other people. Among the people inside were small children, a pregnant woman, and a grandmother.
Miller initially eluded police after that incident. Then a week later, after not injuring the man who beat him up, Miller made another attempt at revenge by trying to ambush the man outside another home on the same street. However, Miller shot Anthony Hart, 30, who was not the man Miller was looking for, Pleming said.
While in jail after his arrest, Miller told another person in a recorded jail conversation: “I shot the wrong guy.”
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments