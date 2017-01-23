Teens may not be able to smell their own funk, but unfortunately everyone else can

Well here’s a big old pass for teens with stinky rooms and armpits.
Science says they might not be able to detect their own stench.
Sorry, mom and dad.
Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark found that adolescents can detect some smells better than others.
They can smell junk food and ketchup just fine. But they’re less likely to smell sweat, cigarette smoke and soap.
Adolescents have been thought to have different smelling abilities from adults, but that theory “has never been thoroughly tested,” says the study, published in the journal Chemical Senses.
The study involved 411 adolescents, 320 adults and 125 different odors.
Some smells — including gasoline, fish and coffee — could be detected by everyone, no matter their age. But then a clear divide between young and old noses appeared.
For instance, 14 percent of adolescents couldn’t recognize sweat, while 92 percent of grownups could. Ten percent of the young study participants could not identify cigarette smoke, while 97 percent of the adults could, according to the Daily Mail.
“This seems like a deeply unfair distribution of talents,” Justine Roberts, chief executive of the British parenting website Mumsnet, told the newspaper.
“When it comes to untidy bedrooms, surely parents would benefit more from the superpower of being unable to smell.
“Meanwhile, teenagers could perhaps usefully develop the ability to ferret out ancient tortilla chips from under a pile of mildewed bedding.”
The new study’s findings bear out the theory that children might “lack odor-specific knowledge which accumulates throughout life,” concluded lead author, Alexander Fjaeldstad, an assistant lecturer at the university’s Flavour Institute.
“Though odors are potent triggers of autobiographical memories from as far back as the first decade of life — and in a way closely linked to memory — the ability to name odors is an acquired skill that takes years to master.”
Proof of that? Adults demonstrated a keen knack for identifying herbs and spices.
But the adolescents scored higher than their elders when it came to knowing the smell of cookies, Coke and Mars candy bars.
