Woman says she had been ‘terrorized’ for days before shooting rock-throwing teen

A woman charged with shooting a teenage boy in the head Monday night said Wednesday that she and her husband had been terrorized at home by a group of rock-throwing teens for a week and “felt really unsafe and extremely threatened.”
Elisabeth Cannon, 47, faces two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting of 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr., who remains in critical condition at a Macon hospital. She was booked in the Bibb County jail Monday night and released Tuesday evening, records show.
In the front yard of her home in the 4000 block of Bloomfield Drive on Wednesday afternoon, Cannon told The Telegraph that Marcus and two other teens had been throwing rocks at her car and house for more than a week.
“We’ve never had personal attacks on our house,” said Cannon, who has lived there with her husband, Scott, for 22 years.
The trio of rock-throwing teens “get so bold that they’ll even throw rocks at you while you’re sitting in your car,” Cannon said. “They’ll throw rocks at your house while you’re standing at the door.”
A Macon-Bibb County crew was out dumping dirt in Cannon’s driveway Wednesday afternoon to cover the rocks. A worker said it had been requested weeks ago.
Cannon said she called police about the teens Saturday, but officers only spoke with the teens and warned them not to walk near the house.
“We didn’t have any trouble at all Sunday, so we thought, ‘Maybe it’s over.’ ” she said.
About 7:30 p.m. Monday, Cannon walked outside to check the pressure of the tires on her daughter’s car.
“A second before I looked up ... all the rocks come flying toward the house and right at me,” Cannon said. “(I was) standing right at the car, right next to the mailbox, right next to the house.”
Cannon, a nurse who is now disabled, readily admits that she pulled from her pocket a .38 caliber gun and aimed it in the direction of the teens.
“In that second, when you’ve been terrorized for more than a week, you just want it to stop,” she said. “We would have been happy if it’d just stopped. That’s all we wanted was to have some peace.”
Cannon fired five shots from a Taurus revolver, according to an arrest warrant.
“They took off running,” Cannon said. “I called the police immediately, and then I got right up here and looked down the sidewalk, did not see anybody.”
There on the side of the road, about 30 feet from her gravel driveway, something caught her eye.
“I went over there and checked and it was one of the boys,” she said.
One of the bullets went through Marcus’s forehead and exited the back of his head, the report said.
“I told him, ‘Hold on,’ and I called 911.” Cannon said. “He was not talking, but he was breathing and grunting. … I stayed over there with him right until they got here.”
According to a sheriff deputy’s report, a woman in a gray car pulled up to the crime scene “very upset crying stating ‘Did someone shoot my baby?’ ”
The woman said Marcus, who also goes by “Lil V,” was her son. A deputy followed her to the hospital.
Cannon is free on a bond of $13,840, records show.
Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman is bothered that Cannon was released in less than 24 hours.
“A $13,000 bond is unusual for someone who shot someone in the head,” Tillman said. “I was under the impression it was a mistake. It makes you put your advocate hat on when something like this happens.”
Tillman also serves as chairman of Unity-N-Community, an organization that aims to bridge the gaps between people in areas such as race and socioeconomic status. The organization seeks to prevent problems escalating like Monday’s shooting, he said.
Cannon is white. Marcus is black.
Tillman suggests anyone having trouble with neighbors to get in touch with the neighborhood association or other community leaders to see if they can alleviate those issues.
Cannon said she made a split-second decision and “had felt really unsafe and extremely threatened.”
“We’ve wanted to move for a long time, but we didn’t know if anybody would even buy in this area and we didn’t really have the money to move.”
Telegraph writer Stanley Dunlap contributed to this report.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
