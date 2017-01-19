For Sue the T. rex, some assembly is required

South Carolina Governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations nominee Nikki Haley testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday. While introducing her family and friends, she couldn't resist making a few jokes.
President Barack Obama made his parting remarks from his hometown of Chicago, Ill., Jan. 10, 2017, to a crowd that chanted "4 more years!" He highlighted his administration's achievements and challenged the "increasingly diverse" nation that "Laws alone won’t be enough. Hearts must change."
Top U.S. intelligence officials testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee at a hearing on cybersecurity threats, including Russia's hacking of the U.S. presidential election. A declassified report will be released to the public next week detailing the findings.
Arizona State University will lead the NASA space exploration mission Psyche, allowing scientists to see for the first time what is believed to be a planetary core. The metal asteroid Psyche will offer a unique look into the violent collisions that created Earth and terrestrial planets. The mission's spacecraft is expected to launch in 2023, arriving at the asteroid in 2030, where it will map and study its properties during 20 months in orbit.
New NIH guidelines announced January 2017 mark a major shift in dietary advice. The guidelines are based on landmark research that found exposure to peanuts in the first year of life lowers a baby's chances of becoming allergic.
Does owning a pet help reduce your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events? A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially if you're a woman older than 50 who owns a cat. Reporter Vivien Williams talks to Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Edward Creagan about how pets can improve your health and life.