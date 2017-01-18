National

January 18, 2017 7:43 PM

Judge orders return of deputy's property

The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

A federal magistrate has ordered a Florida deputy's belongings returned to him, after they were seized to help pay the expenses of a man he shot and paralyzed.

The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/lDTPbt ) reports U.S. Magistrate Barry Seltzer ordered federal marshals Wednesday to retrieve Palm Beach County Sheriff's Sgt. Adams Lin's belonging from storage and return them to his townhouse.

Following a court order, marshals had taken Lin's car, clothes, television and furniture Jan. 7 to help pay a $22.4 million jury verdict awarded to 23-year-old Dontrell Stephens last year.

Seltzer said Lin's property, valued at about $4,000, was exempt from seizure under state law.

Lin, an Asian-American, shot Stephens in 2013. Stephens, who is black, was unarmed when Lin stopped him for riding his bicycle into traffic.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

View more video

Nation & World Videos