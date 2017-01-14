AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Early win on budget pressures GOP to deliver on health care
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won a gateway victory in Congress in their seven-year trek toward scuttling President Barack Obama's health care law. Now with Donald Trump a week from taking the presidential oath, achieving that goal is possible, but the pressure is on for them to deliver a final product.
With a near party-line 227-198 House vote, Congress gave final approval Friday to a budget that will ease passage of a still-unwritten bill replacing Obama's overhaul with a GOP edition. The budget — the Senate approved it Thursday — bars Democratic senators from blocking that future legislation with a filibuster.
The budget's approval, with just nine Republicans in the House and one in the Senate voting no, signaled that the party is ready to charge into a defining battle that will be risky. While GOP candidates — including Trump — have run for years pledging to dismantle Obama's 2010 statute, internal divisions abound over how to do it and many Republicans are leery of stripping coverage from the 20 million Americans who gained it under that law.
The budget "gives us the tools we need for a step-by-step approach to fix these problems and put Americans back in control of their health care," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said after the vote.
Friday's roll call sets the stage for what likely will be weeks or months — at least — of GOP efforts to write legislation and push it through Congress. While that will be challenging, the alternative seems potentially devastating — gaining control of the White House and Congress but failing to deliver on a promise to repeal and replace Obama's law, which GOP voters despise.
---
Chicago pledges improvements after scathing police report
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials are pledging to revamp the city Police Department following a scathing federal report, but a change in presidential administrations could spell uncertainty for the critical next step in the process: negotiating a court-enforceable improvement plan with the Justice Department.
A report released Friday in the final days of Attorney General Loretta Lynch's tenure found that police in the nation's second-largest department had violated the constitutional rights of residents for years, including the frequent use of excessive force, shooting at people who did not pose imminent threats and using stun guns on others only because they refused to follow commands.
The report was the culmination of a yearlong investigation, one of about two dozen civil rights probes of local law enforcement agencies undertaken by President Barack Obama's Justice Department.
The findings come just a week before Donald Trump is sworn in as president, marking a change from a Democratic White House that has strongly backed the review process to a Republican one that has expressed far less support for federally mandated overhauls of troubled police agencies.
The Justice Department began investigating the police force in December 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing a white officer shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald, who was hit 16 times as he held a small folded knife while walking away from police. The video of the 2014 shooting, which the city fought to keep secret, inspired large protests and cost the city's police superintendent his job.
---
Trump's CEO meetings raise ethics questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's meetings with CEOs seeking federal approval for major mergers are raising red flags for ethics lawyers concerned that about the possible erosion of a firewall between the regulators tasked with approving the billion-dollar deals and the White House.
Trump met this week with the heads of German chemical company Bayer and seed and herbicide giant Monsanto, who made their case for their $57 billion merger. The deal would likely need to be approved by Trump's choices to lead antitrust enforcement at the Justice Department. On Thursday, Trump sat down to discuss jobs with the chief executive of AT&T, which is trying to acquire Time Warner.
Presidents typically keep their distance from such reviews, so as not to appear to be exerting political influence on a regulatory process intended to evaluate the impact a merger could have on competition and consumers. Trump's closed-door sessions suggest the incoming president may be less worried with appearing to be close to pending deals that require government approval.
"While it's true the Department of Justice is under the executive branch, it's not appropriate for the president to make that regulatory decision — and certainly not for political considerations," said Bruce Green, a law school professor at Fordham University who specializes in ethics.
Green equated the meetings to a 2016 campaign controversy: Bill Clinton's conversation with Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the Phoenix airport tarmac at a time when the Justice Department was looking into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.
---
'Momma' charged with stealing teenage daughter at birth
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Neighbors knew them for years as a church-going mother and her polite teenage daughter before police swarmed Gloria Williams' home in this small, quiet South Carolina city.
Williams, 51, was arrested on kidnapping charges. Then came the real shocker: Police identified the victim as the 18-year-old woman Williams had raised as her daughter. Investigators said DNA analysis proved she had been stolen as an infant from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
"She wasn't an abused child or a child who got in trouble," a stunned Joseph Jenkins said of the young woman who lived across the street. "But she grew up with a lie for 18 years."
She grew up as Alexis Manigo, but has now learned she was born as Kamiyah Mobley. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams described her Friday as being in good health but emotionally overwhelmed.
Tesha Stephens, a cousin of Willams', said the young woman had much to think about.
---
Another winter-storm round to hit already-icy US midsection
ST. LOUIS (AP) — States across the nation's midsection are bracing for another round of winter storms expected to add to thick ice that already has glazed roads, grounded flights and prompted class cancellations amid warnings that people stay home.
Winter storms are typically associated with heavy snowfall, but the one that began hammering the southern Plains and Midwest on Friday dumped freezing rain — a condition even harder for road crews to treat. A slick roadway was suspected in a fatal wreck Friday in Missouri, where long stretches of Interstate 44 and Interstate 55 were ice-covered.
More freezing precipitation was expected in parts of the nation's central corridor throughout most of the holiday weekend.
While many motorists heeded warnings to avoid road travel Friday, Butch Shadrick said his towing service in Missouri's St. Clair, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis, said his fleet of five trucks handled at least eight calls for travelers who found themselves in ditches or other wrecks. That was after storms left about a quarter of an inch of sleet on that region, with the accumulation expected to double into Saturday.
"There's not a lot of people out there, but the ones who are are the ones paying the consequences," Shadrick said from his Hoffman's Towing & Service business.
---
Australia, Japan boost defense ties amid instability in Asia
SYDNEY (AP) — The leaders of Australia and Japan agreed on Saturday to boost cooperation between their militaries, as Japan tries to shore up security ties throughout the Asia-Pacific region amid concern over China's growing military might.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull said they had signed an upgraded defense agreement after talks in Sydney on trade and regional security issues. The leaders said the pact would allow their militaries to provide each other with logistical support during exercises, and are working toward an agreement that would make it easier to participate in joint military exercises.
"The relationship between Australia and Japan is closer, stronger and more constructive than ever," Turnbull told reporters after meeting Abe.
Abe arrived in Sydney from the Philippines on Friday on the second leg of a four-nation swing intended to boost Japan's trade and security engagements amid China's emergence as a military power in the Pacific. After Australia, he visits Indonesia and Vietnam.
Following their meeting, Abe said the countries would enhance their coordination on activity in the disputed South China Sea and the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.
---
Critics attacked, history revised as China nationalism rises
BEIJING (AP) — Writer Lu Yong had merely wanted to show support for a professor who had taken flak online for criticizing Mao Zedong, the founder of the communist state who died more than four decades ago.
Yet minutes after raising a sign to defend Deng Xiangchao's right to free speech, Lu found himself surrounded by a group of Mao supporters who grappled at his face. Other companions were punched and kicked.
Video taken hours later showed the Mao loyalists parading through the campus of eastern China's Jinan University with large banners while chanting "Down with Deng Xiangchao, down with traitors." Within days, Deng was forced to retire and stripped of his Communist Party titles. State media justified his dismissal.
Across China, a retrograde strain of populist nationalism is gaining strength as the ruling Communist Party intensifies its control over history and ideology. Those who question the party's interpretations find their careers and reputations threatened, while their persecutors receive tacit and sometimes outright support from the authorities.
"They are shutting down speech that's not aligned with the party," said Feng Chongyi, a China scholar at Sydney's University of Technology. "Populism and the manipulation of working class anger, combined with nationalism and xenophobia are the classic signs of Chinese totalitarianism."
---
'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup of 'Pillowcase Rapist'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A notorious California serial rapist who muffled victims' screams with a pillowcase had his freedom revoked after his therapists said they were concerned about his fantasies and didn't think he had come to terms with his "distorted thinking."
Christopher Hubbart, who was dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist" for sexually assaulting dozens of women between 1971 and 1982, was recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year, Los Angeles prosecutors said Friday.
Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Richard Loftus Jr. sided in his opinion Thursday with treatment supervisors who said it was not safe for Hubbart to be free and that he needed more inpatient therapy after violating terms of his release by failing five lie detector tests about his "thoughts and fantasies."
Treatment supervisor Alan Stillman felt Hubbart was being deceptive with therapists and the polygraph examiner, including one effort to thwart an accurate exam with heavy breathing and other measures, the judge said.
"Ultimately, (Stillman) concluded (Hubbart) was 'not coming to grips with his distorted thinking,'" Loftus wrote after a two-day hearing this week.
---
Palestinian leader meets with pope ahead of Paris summit
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads into a meeting Saturday with Pope Francis as he rallies international support ahead of this weekend's Paris peace summit.
Among other things, Abbas is expected to raise with Francis the Palestinian concern about a possible move of the U.S. embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The Palestinians strongly oppose the move, saying it would kill any hopes for negotiating an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement and rile the region by undercutting Muslim and Christian claims to the holy city.
The Vatican has long sought an internationally guaranteed status for Jerusalem that safeguards its sacred character. It was unclear if the Vatican would want to wade into the issue by mentioning Jerusalem in its post-audience communique.
After the papal meeting, Abbas will open an embassy of his own: The Palestinian embassy to the Holy See, fruit of recent accords in which the Vatican formally recognized the "Palestinian state."
---
Iraqi forces push onto Mosul University grounds
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi forces have secured less than a quarter of Mosul University as they face stiff resistance from Islamic State fighters in the battle for control of the city, according to senior Iraqi commanders overseeing the advance.
Convoys of Iraqi Humvees snaked through the sprawling university compound in eastern Mosul, pausing for artillery and airstrikes to clear snipers perched within classrooms, dormitories and behind the trees that line the campus streets.
Iraqi forces entered the university from the southeast Friday morning and by nightfall had secured a handful of buildings, Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil and Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi said on a tour of the university Saturday.
Unlike in the surrounding neighborhoods, Iraqi officers said they believe the university grounds are largely empty of civilians and so they've been able to use air cover more liberally.
Thick clouds of black smoke rose over the sprawling complex Saturday morning. By afternoon, clashes had intensified with volleys of sniper and mortar fire targeting the advancing Iraqi forces.
