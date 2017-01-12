High school assignment tells girls to go on a $5 date and ‘don’t waste his money’

A school telling students they need to go on a date for an assignment seems odd enough, but it’s the guidelines for the teenage girls that really had a mother upset.
“Thanks for educating our kids, Utah Department of Education,” Jenn Oxborrow wrote in a Facebook post, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “We really appreciate you [sic] evidence-based misogyny.”
The assignment — which was for an adult roles and financial literacy class required in high school under Utah law — told students to go on a $5 date, and then provided a list of “suggestions” for each gender. The date had to sign the bottom of the paper to show the assignment was completed.
The suggestions for girls included:
- Eat the food you order. Don’t waste his money.
- If you think you’re too fat, etc., keep it to yourself.
- Dress appropriately for the date.
- Be feminine and lady-like, don’t use vulgar language or swear.
- Don’t correct or comment on his personal habits.
- Don’t expect love and commitment when the date is meant to be casual.
Suggestions for boys included:
- Don’t gripe about the money you’re spending or don’t have.
- No gross noises.
- Don’t exaggerate to your friends about what happened on the date.
- Girls like flowers and little gifts.
- Be prepared for the date (car gassed and ready to go).
- Don’t feel entitled to a kiss (or more).
Highland Principal Chris Jenson said the teacher of the class had gotten the sheets off a database of approved classroom materials maintained by the state, according to the Tribune. He said she was “mortified” and intended it to be a “light-hearted lesson on social norms.” Jenson said the teacher told students to use their own interpretations of a date, whether that meant a casual one or with a friend.
“There’s no doubt that there is gender bias in the assignment,” Jenson said. “There are some things that are relatively arcane in that assignment and that need to be updated or gotten rid of.”
Lucy Mulligan, Oxborrow’s 16-year-old daughter, said she did not get the impression during class that she had options besides going on a date with a member of the opposite sex.
Oxborrow also said the lesson was insensitive to children who are trying to figure out their sexual identities.
“If you’re trying to figure out where you stand with your gender identity and then you get an assignment like this, it puts our kids at risk,” she told the Tribune. “Our teachers and our principals have to acknowledge some of this and teach in a sensitive, evidence-based way — and they’re not.”
The $5 date teaching materials have now been removed from the Utah Board of Education’s curriculum database, public relations director Mark Peterson told Fox 13.
“We really don’t have business whether or not boys and girls should be kissing on a date in a financial literacy class,” Peterson said.
