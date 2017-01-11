Clemson win means big losses for Las Vegas

Clemson’s 35-31 victory against Alabama in the national championship game meant big losses for Las Vegas sports books.
It cost William Hill’s Nevada sportsbook a seven-figure loss and was the “single worst loss on any game ever” for the company, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, who also does a weekly sports betting analysis with The State’s Josh Kendall.
“It was as bad as a result as humanly possible,” William Hill director of trading Nick Bogdanovich, a veteran Las Vegas bookmaker, told ESPN.
Bill Sattler, director of specialty games for Caesars Entertainment, told ESPN that Clemson winning in a high-scoring game produced “the worst loss in any college football game I can remember.”
William Hill’s VP of marketing said more money was bet on Clemson-Alabama game than any other college football game in the company’s history, according to Purdum.
Bookmakers estimated $15 million to $20 million was bet in Nevada on the game.
