The US Army says yes to turbans, hijabs and beards. But the Lowcountry couldn’t be more divided on it.

U.S. Army soldiers can now wear turbans and grow a beard, changes to official policy long-sought by the Sikh community. They can also now wear hijabs, the head covering for Muslims.
News of the policy change was a lightning rod on The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette’s Facebook pages, with some readers arguing uniformity is needed in the U.S. military while others claim these soldiers joined the U.S. armed forces to protect the very religious freedom they wish to express.
Here’s just a sample of the comments posted on our pages. What do you think about the issue? Comment below the article to let us know.
