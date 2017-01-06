National

January 6, 2017 1:26 PM

Reports of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

Witnesses are reporting a shooter has been taken into custody at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.




Ari Fleischer served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush and currently runs a communications company.

The airport is located 21 miles north of Miami. ABC News is reporting that nine people were injured in the shooting. CNN is reporting that three people have died. It is not yet clear if those three are in addition to the nine injured.


ABC reports that Terminal 2 has been evacuated.

This is a developing story.

