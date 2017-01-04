Walmart surveillance video shows fatal encounter with police

Authorities released security video Jan. 3, 2016, from a Walmart supermarket in Chandler, Ariz., that shows the moment a man opens fire on two police officers. One officer took two bullets to the vest in the April 23, 2016, incident, the force strong enough to knock him to the ground. The officer flipped over and fired back. The suspect rushed outside and dropped his weapon. He tried to retrieve it when the officer fired, killing him. Both officers survived the attack. (Warning: graphic content)
Chandler (Ariz.) Police Department

