'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

Fifteen 'cold-stunned' Kemp's ridley sea turtles fly from Massachusetts to the Florida Keys for rehab and eventual release.
National

2016's worst red-light runners

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

National

'Tied' up with the police: speeding college kid gets unexpected help with necktie

A student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout got what had to have been a huge surprise after being pulled over for speeding Nov. 30, 2016. Trevor Keeney told officer Martin Folczyk of the Monomonie Police Department that his heavy-foot was the result of a rush to get help with his necktie. Folczyk proceeded to take care of the problem — and also let the young man off with a warning, and admonishing, for speeding.

Business

Newest target for scammers: millennials

Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont, talks about scammers playing on millennials' fears over trying to find internships and jobs to target them with fraudulent offers that dupe them out of money.

National

How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. California Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.

