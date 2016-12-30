You might get to have a free drink with your haircut — and other laws coming in 2017

Ringing in a new year can mean making resolutions of the personal kind, but in many states across the country, it also means a slate of new laws officially taking effect.
Several states, following a nationwide epidemic of opioid abuse, plan to place new restrictions on prescriptions for such powerful drugs. Some heighten the punishments meted out for drunk or distracted driving, like a California law that forbids more than a single tap or swipe on your phone while you’re driving a car. Laws in North Dakota, Michigan, Florida, Arkansas and Montana, meanwhile, will expand the bounds of legal marijuana use.
But some pieces of incoming legislation might surprise you.
California, which is set to have many of the 898 bills signed by Gov. Jerry Brown take effect Sunday, is set to tighten restrictions on lending guns and make casting ballots more convenient for those trying to vote by mail.
But one of its lighter pieces of legislation now allows your haircutter at the barber shop or salon to serve alcohol during your trim, so long as they don’t charge more for your drink.
Schools will also no longer be allowed to use "Redskins" as a mascot, according to the Los Angeles Times, as many Native Americans say the term is offensive. (Four schools had such mascots at the time the law was approved.)
And if you see a dog sitting in a locked car on a hot day in California, you’ll be allowed to smash a window to set the dog free — so long as you call law enforcement and wait for them to arrive.
In Illinois, your employer won’t be allowed to require your login name or password on personal social media profiles.
Students studying Illinois’ history will also get to learn about the state’s new official artifact: a pirogue, a type of long, skinny canoe that was used on the expedition of American explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.
In Oregon, releasing sky lanterns will be officially banned, according to The Hill, after state authorities began fearing the paper-and-candle lights could spark fires in the forests which make up almost half the state’s landmass.
Tennessee drinkers will soon get to consume stronger beer under a law that raises the alcohol content brewers are allowed to put in their drinks, according to WBIR.
But some new laws were less about setting new rules than correcting old ones. According to The Hill, bestiality will no longer be legal in New Hampshire starting in the New Year — it had technically been legal up through 2016.
