Burger King, Tim Horton’s next to remove antibiotics in chicken

Burger King and Tim Horton’s are the latest restaurant chains that will remove some antibiotic-raised chicken from their menus.
The two are owned by the same company, Restaurant Brands International, which said it was making the move over health concerns. Public health experts and scientists are increasingly concerned that the overuse of human antibiotics, 70 percent of which can be used in meat and dairy products, are contributing to the creation of drug-resistant infections.
"We believe that it is important to reduce the use of antibiotics important for human medicine in order to preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics in both veterinary and human medicine," Restaurant Brands International said.
Animals treated with antibiotics can develop resistance in their guts, which can cause humans eating the meat to do the same. The rise in the presence of the drugs in the food supply, along with the fact that up to 50 percent of antibiotic prescriptions are not needed, has led to a rise in drug-resistant bacteria. Such strains do not respond to traditional antibiotic treatment, which lead infections to be life-threatening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 2 million Americans are infected each year with drug-resistant strains, which kill 23,000 people.
Restaurant Brands International will remove the chicken from U.S. stores in 2017 and Canadian stores in 2018. The company will stop using only chicken treated with antibiotics “most critical in human medicine.”
Other restaurants and food companies have gone further, removing all chicken treated with antibiotics. Tyson Foods, the largest producer of chicken in the U.S., announced in 2015 it would remove all human antibiotics from its broiler chicken flocks by the end of September 2017.
"Antibiotic resistant infections are a global health concern," said Donnie Smith, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. "We're confident our meat and poultry products are safe, but want to do our part to responsibly reduce human antibiotics on the farm so these medicines can continue working when they're needed to treat illness."
That company said it is also trying to reduce antibiotic use in its pork, turkey and beef products.
McDonald’s has already removed antibiotics from its supply chain, and Chick-fil-A, the best selling chicken chain in the country, said it will complete the process by the end of 2019.
KFC, second in chicken sales, has made no announcements about eliminating antibiotics from its products. Yum Brands, owner of KFC, said in August its "position on antibiotics is currently being reviewed to determine the viability for our suppliers to go beyond the FDA guidelines for antibiotic usage.”
