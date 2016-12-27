'Tied' up with the police: speeding college kid gets unexpected help with necktie

A student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout got what had to have been a huge surprise after being pulled over for speeding Nov. 30, 2016. Trevor Keeney told officer Martin Folczyk of the Monomonie Police Department that his heavy-foot was the result of a rush to get help with his necktie. Folczyk proceeded to take care of the problem — and also let the young man off with a warning, and admonishing, for speeding.
Menomonie (Wisc.) Police Department

National

Explaining how a diverging diamond interchange works

The Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) is an innovative, proven solution for improving safety and mobility at interchanges. The DDI resembles a conventional diamond interchange, except that all traffic along the crossroad travels on the left-hand side to facilitate unopposed left-turns to and from the interchange ramps.

Nation & World Videos