'Tied' up with the police: speeding college kid gets unexpected help with necktie

A student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout got what had to have been a huge surprise after being pulled over for speeding Nov. 30, 2016. Trevor Keeney told officer Martin Folczyk of the Monomonie Police Department that his heavy-foot was the result of a rush to get help with his necktie. Folczyk proceeded to take care of the problem — and also let the young man off with a warning, and admonishing, for speeding.