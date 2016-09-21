National
Protests in Charlotte after officer-involved fatal shooting
Several hundred people protested an officer-involved fatal shooting of an African-American man Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, 2016, in Charlotte's University City area, the Charlotte Observer reported. A dozen police officers were injured in overnight protests following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, 43. In a statement Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Scott "posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers, who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject." However, a woman who said she is Scott’s daughter claimed on a live-streamed video on Facebook that Scott was unarmed when he was shot, according to the Observer. The video went viral, with more than 521,000 views by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.Jeff Siner Charlotte Observer