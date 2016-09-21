Charlotte protesters flee tear gas in confrontation with police

People protesting an officer-involved shooting and killing of an African-American man in Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, 2016, flee tear gas in a confrontation with police. Twelve police officers were injured in a series of clashes, and reports were coming in early Wednesday of motorists on Interstate 85 being hurt and their vehicles damaged when protesters threw rocks, bottles and traffic cones off interstate overpasses onto traffic below. Keith Lamont Scott, 43, died after being shot by officer Brentley Vinson of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a police statement said. The department said they had been searching for someone who had an outstanding warrant when they saw Scott leave his car holding a gun, the Observer reported. Police said Scott "posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers, who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject." Authorities recovered the firearm they say Scott had been holding, the statement said, but a woman who said she is Scott’s daughter claimed on a live-streamed video on Facebook that Scott was unarmed when he was shot, according to the Observer. The video went viral, with more than 521,000 views by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.