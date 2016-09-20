Overwhelmed by vacation planning? Google wants to help

Everyone loves vacation, but not everyone loves what goes into planning the perfect getaway. Researching hotels, restaurants, museums, tours and other activities can be overwhelming when you are looking to explore a new place but aren’t sure where to begin.
By the time you arrive, jet-lagged and hungry in the dead of night in place you’ve never been where they speak a language you can’t even read, it’s time to enjoy yourself. Google thinks its new app can help you do that.
The Trips app wants to help take the stress out of vacation planning and help you get the most out of your adventure, particularly when you’re dropping a lot of money on an international trip and you want to be sure to get it right. The app is available offline and without 3G service, so upon arrival in a foreign land you can still access all your important travel information. It can keep track of flight, hotel, car and restaurant reservations without requiring you to search through your inbox for email confirmations.
The app can also plan daily itineraries for you using popular places from previous travelers. You can explore different day plans based upon your interests and locations of sites you know you don’t want to miss. The app builds out a list of sites to see depending upon how much time you have available, whether it be just a morning or a full day. It’ll map out your path between attractions, giving you enough time to enjoy the site before you head to the next.
Google Trips is available for both iOS and Android, and reviews so far indicate the app is lacking some features users want, like the ability to share itineraries with family and friends, and to download flight boarding passes. People also requested the ability to add their own restaurants to those preloaded in the app.
Comments