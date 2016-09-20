New African-American museum in DC was 100 years in the making

The National Museum of African American History and Culture may have started out at a distinct disadvantage. But it has already begun to overcome its humble roots.

The first of the Smithsonian Institution’s 19 museums to begin without a dedicated collection, its 3,000-plus artifacts were mostly donated from private individuals and organizations.

Yet already, more than 100,000 people have registered as museum members, a Smithsonian record.

Designed to resemble an African wooden column, the museum’s exterior is covered with 3,600 bronze-colored aluminum panels that resemble 19th-century ironwork created by New Orleans slaves.

The $540 million, 400,000-square-foot facility comes more than 100 years after black Civil War Union Army veterans first called for a memorial to honor the contributions of black soldiers and other African-Americans in 1915.

President Calvin Coolidge signed legislation in 1929 authorizing a “National Memorial Commission” to construct a building to serve as a tribute to African-American contributions. But racial opposition in Congress blocked the appropriation of seed money. The stock market crash of 1929, the Great Depression and World War II also kept the project from moving forward.

It wasn’t until December 16, 2003, when President George W. Bush signed legislation creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture, that the effort finally began to take shape.