Fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man (graphic)

The Tulsa Police Department on Monday released helicopter and dash-cam footage showing an incident that ended with an officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man. Tulsa police chief Chuck Jordan announced before the release that the victim, Terence Crutcher, 40, had no weapon on him or in his SUV when he was shot Sept. 16, 2016, according to the Associated Press. Jordan viewed the video with the victim's family, calling it "very difficult to watch," he said in a news conference Monday. The Chief added, "We will do the right thing. We will not cover anything up. That's not in our DNA." (Warning: This video contains graphic content.)