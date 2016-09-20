Fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man (graphic)

The Tulsa Police Department on Monday released helicopter and dash-cam footage showing an incident that ended with an officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man. Tulsa police chief Chuck Jordan announced before the release that the victim, Terence Crutcher, 40, had no weapon on him or in his SUV when he was shot Sept. 16, 2016, according to the Associated Press. Jordan viewed the video with the victim's family, calling it "very difficult to watch," he said in a news conference Monday. The Chief added, "We will do the right thing. We will not cover anything up. That's not in our DNA." (Warning: This video contains graphic content.)
Tulsa Police Department

National

NASA's historic asteroid-sampling mission launches

On Sept. 8, 2016, NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on a ULA Atlas V rocket to begin a seven-year mission to sample the asteroid Bennu, according to the space agency's website. The mission will be the first in U.S. history to carry samples from an asteroid back to Earth.

National

Massive brawl at Texas pool party

A brawl broke out at a pool party in San Marcos, Texas, a college town about 30 miles south of Austin. The video shows men in swimming trunks exchanging punches while sunbathers look on. It's unclear what caused the fight.

National

Attack at Walmart thwarted by Good Samaritans

Two Good Samaritans came to the aid of a woman being attacked in the parking lot of a Kansas City-area Walmart on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. Police in Shawnee, Kansas, describe what took place during the attempted robbery — which left one attacker dead and the victim and one Good Samaritan in the hospital.

National

Firefighters revive cat after house fire

Firefighters with Ames Fire Department in Iowa were filmed reviving a cat that had been rescued from the basement of a house on fire. According to the fire department, the cat, named Cleo, was still being treated for respiratory problems but had regained full neurological function. Credit: Ames Fire Department

Elections 2016

Trump, Clinton go head to head on national security - Election Rewind

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump appeared back to back in the first Commander-in-Chief Forum in New York, hosted by NBC, where national security took center stage. Clinton spoke again about her email controversy and appealed to voters to consider the "totality" of her political career. Meanwhile, Trump talked about his plan to get generals to come up with quick ways to defeat ISIS.

Nation & World Videos