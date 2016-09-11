NFL players show signs of protest and unity during national anthem

As discussions around the NFL continue to abound regarding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand during the national anthem, the Kansas City Chiefs made a demonstration of their own prior to their season opener Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
With a full-length flag draped over the field, the Chiefs’ entire team linked arm-in-arm on the sideline. Cornerback Marcus Peters, who stood at the end, also raised his right fist in the air.
Peters wore black gloves, something he did intermittently at times last year.
It was the only gesture visible during Sunday’s early NFL games.
Later in the afternoon, Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster jumped headfirst into the conversation of race in America, taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem in Seattle.
Foster was joined by Dolphins teammates Michael Thomas, Jelani Jenkins and Kenny Stills in his silent protest of the treatment of African-Americans by police. The display was not coordinated with the host Seahawks, who linked arms in a demonstration of unity.
Precluding the demonstration, Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin had told The News Tribune of Tacoma, “you will like what we do.”
Baldwin said he didn’t want the Seahawks’ protest to be misconstrued as a lack of respect for military and law enforcement, especially on the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, when so many of the first responders and others were killed in the harrowing terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
Some Seahawks, including quarterback Russell Wilson, posted tweets prior to their season-opening game Sunday remembering the attacks on the World Trade Center, the deadliest attack to occur on U.S. soil.
We will always remember, honor, and love those we lost..15 years ago still feels like yesterday. 9/11. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/RQUql6shDv— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 11, 2016
My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost loved ones on this day 15 years ago. #NeverForget— Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) September 11, 2016
Kaepernick’s protest is in objection to what he sees as the oppression of African-Americans and against police brutality. According to a Chiefs spokesman, several players had been contemplating the implications of a demonstration all week.
“After having a number of thoughtful discussions as a group regarding our representation during the national anthem, we decided collectively to lock arms as a sign of solidarity,” according to a statement released by the team. “It was our goal to be unified as a team and to be respectful of everyone’s opinions, and the remembrance of 9/11. It’s our job as professional athletes to make a positive impact on our communities and to be proactive when change is needed.
“Together we are going to continue to have conversations, educate ourselves and others on social issues and work with local law enforcement officials and leaders to make an impact on the Kansas City community.”
Foster’s decision to protest was a reversal of his thinking from two weeks ago. On Aug. 28, he told the Miami Herald that he understood why 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat during the anthem, but wouldn’t personally follow Kaepernick’s tactics.
“I don’t necessarily see that as a solution to anything,” Foster said then. “This is me talking. This is Arian talking. If that’s what he felt, that’s his form of protest, I support his right to protest. Those are his thoughts, his opinions.”
Foster continued: “Would I not stand up for the pledge [of allegiance]? Me? No. I don’t see the correlation, in my opinion. But I understand what he’s doing.”
The Dolphins released the following statement immediately after Foster’s demonstration.
“We encourage all members of our organization to stand at attention during the national anthem out of respect and appreciation for the freedoms we are afforded as Americans. We also recognize that it's an individual's right to reflect during the anthem in different ways. We respect these liberties and appreciate the sacrifices that everyone has made for our country, especially on this day of remembrance. We hope today’s events will continue a respectful and thoughtful dialogue in our community on unity, inclusiveness and togetherness.”
Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall , a teammate of Kaepernick’s in college at Nevada, took a knee during the anthem on Thursday night.
Peters’ gesture was also a tribute of sorts to U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who won the gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the 200-meter race at the 1968 Olympics. Both then appeared on the medal stands with raised, black-gloved fists throughout the U.S. national anthem in what they called a “human rights salute.”
The International Olympic Committee ordered Smith and Carlos expelled from the games because of the protest.
Baldwin posted a video to social media on Saturday telling of the Seahawks’ plan to interlock arms as an expression of team and racial unity.
Martin Luther King Jr. once famously said “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”#BuildABridge pic.twitter.com/n1qP5c2RGM— Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) September 10, 2016
“We are a team comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds,” Baldwin said in the video. “And as a team we have chosen to stand and interlock arms in unity. We honor those who have fought for the freedoms we cherish and we stand to ensure the riches of freedom and the security of justice for all people.
“Progress can and will be made if we stand together.”
The Associated Press contributed.
Comments