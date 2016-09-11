Designer makes a statement on size at Fashion Week in New York

Five models who were not sample size got a few cheers from the crowd as they walked the beachy, Capri-themed runway of Christian Siriano during Fashion Week.
Siriano’s strong statement on size comes after 6-foot tall Leslie Jones complained in July that no designers wanted to dress her for the “Ghostbusters” premiere. Siriano made her a red gown, and he dressed the curvy Uzo Aduba in the same color Friday night at the Toronto Film Festival screening of her “American Pastoral.”
It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016
On Thursday, “Project Runway” mentor Tim Gunn wrote a thought-provoking takedown of most top designers for ignoring plus-size women, considering – as he wrote in The Washington Post editorial – that research shows the average woman in the U.S. wears size 16 to 18.
“I’ve dressed so many different types of women and it’s fun,” said Siriano, who won the fourth season of “Project Runway” back in 2008. “I grew up with a mom who was a 16 and a sister who was a zero. There should be normalcy, I think.”
Among those applauding the models of size was Ashley Graham, who made history as the first plus-size model to hit the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year.
After he agreed to design Jones’ dress, Siriano responded to the publicity with this tweet:
It shouldn't be exceptional to work with brilliant people just because they're not sample size. Congrats aren't in order, a change is.— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) June 29, 2016
To be sure, plenty of Siriano’s walkers were the usual model thin.
It’s been a big year in other ways for Siriano, who got hitched to longtime boyfriend Brad Walsh at their country home outside New York City over the summer. Soon after, on July 25, first lady Michelle Obama appeared in a royal blue Siriano dress that fell just below the knee as she addressed the Democratic National Convention.
“It was an amazing, amazing moment,” Siriano said backstage before his show of ladylike, Capri-inspired looks. “Every now and then it’s nice to have someone like that just give you a little bit of a push that you need for the world to agree.”
