89-year-old sold frozen pops to feed his family until this good Samaritan came along

As Joel Cervantes Macías drove through Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood last Thursday, he spotted a paletero struggling to push his frozen-pop cart.
That man, Macías thought, “should be enjoying retirement.”
Macías took a picture of Fidencio Sánchez, who 89, then bought 20 paletas – fruity frozen treats – for $50. Macías learned Sánchez’s only daughter had died in July, and his wife, who also sold paletas to help pay bills, hurt her shoulder two years ago and stopped working.
Sánchez’s story moved Macías. With help from friend Joe Loera, Macías used his photo of Sánchez to set up a GoFundMe page with a modest $3,000 goal for the couple on Friday.
“Let’s all pitch in and help make life a little easier and brighten both of their day,” Macías wrote.
By Sunday afternoon, more than 5,300 people had pledged over $111,000.
Gustavo Gutiérrez, who supplies Sánchez’s cart, told DNAinfo, a news website, that Sánchez learned of the fundraiser during a church service Saturday morning.
“He’s taking it with a lot of love,” Gutiérrez said.
Sánchez, who is from Morelos, Mexico, retired two months ago but returned to work after his daughter died, Gutiérrez said.
“He’s a really hardworking gentleman,” Gutiérrez said. “He’s always giving. He already got the advice from everybody to take it easy and stop doing it. He just doesn’t want to. He’s like a little kid. He wants to get going.”
Macías, who grew up in Chicago and owns a Mexican restaurant in Stoughton, Wis., wrote that he plans to use Facebook Live to present the Sánchezes with the money.
Sánchez told Univisión Chicago that he plans to share the money with his churches in Chicago and in Mexico, as well as his grandchildren.
But will he keep working?
“I don’t think so,” Sánchez told Telemundo Chicago. “But on the other hand, yes, because I need go out in the fresh air. I like it a lot and it helps me a lot.”
His wife, Eladia, cried when she talked about their daughter, who Fidencio said was more like a mother to them.
“But now we see we have many children and grandchildren,” Eladia Sánchez said.
