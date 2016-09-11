The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, September 11, 2016
A cold frontal boundary will shift across the East Coast on Sunday, while another system moves over the Northwest.
A robust area of low pressure will push northeastward across the upper Great Lakes and southeast Canada. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend southwestward over New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and the Gulf Coast. This frontal boundary will generate showers and thunderstorms across most of the East Coast, the Gulf Coast and the southern tier of Texas on Sunday. High pressure will build west of the frontal boundary. This high pressure system will usher cool and dry air over the Midwest and the Northeast.
Meanwhile, an elongated area of low pressure will move eastward over south central Canada and the northern edge of the northern Plains. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend southwestward from the northern Plains to northern California. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up along and near this frontal boundary over the upper Intermountain West and the northern Plains. Cool air will sink south southeastward behind this frontal boundary over the Northwest.
Additionally, monsoonal thunderstorms will pop up over parts of the Four Corners on Sunday. The majority of the West Coast should stay clear of precipitation.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 19 degrees at Walden-Jackson Cnty AP, Wa, Colo. to a high of 108 degrees at Imperial, Calif.
