Cop mows woman’s yard rather than write her a ticket for overgrown grass

Two Gaston County Police officers took their motto “to protect and serve” to a new level this week outside Mount Holly, when they ended up mowing the lawn of a woman who was due a citation for letting her grass get knee-high, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Property owner Sonya Champion, 55, told the Gazette she expected to be fined Sunday when Sgt. Bob Battle and Officer Kevin Murphy showed up at her home on Peppertree Drive in response to a series of complaints about the condition of the yard. In some places, the grass was 3-feet-tall.
However, after the officers heard of her broken mower, ongoing battle with cancer and mounting healthcare bills, the two men decided to go get a lawn mower and cut the grass for her, the Gazette reported.
Murphy, a 20-year-veteran of the force, changed out of his uniform and retrieved his own mower to do the work. He also refused Champion’s offer to pay $5 for gas, the newspaper said.
“I couldn’t do anything but cry because they were so good,” Champion told the Gazette. “It’s nice to know that there’s still people in this world that can care for a stranger...I don't even know how to say thank you. It meant that much to me.”
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments