Police chief mixes vodka and high-speed driving, loses job

A south Mississippi police chief is losing his job after a newspaper reported he was clocked driving 109 mph in a city vehicle and he told officers he had consumed "at least three vodkas."
Moss Point aldermen voted 5-1 Tuesday to fire Chief Art McClung, but the Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2co2XY1 ) they also gave him the option of resigning within seven days.
McClung was suspended hours after the newspaper reported Aug. 30 that officers in neighboring Pascagoula had stopped him July 29 after observing him driving erratically and going nearly double the 55 mph speed limit.
Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson says he told his officers to give McClung a ride home, and no ticket was issued.
The newspaper filed public records requests to obtain information about the stop.
