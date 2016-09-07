Quotations in the News

"If you are the United States, sometimes you can feel lazy and think, you know, we're so big, we don't really have to know anything about other people. That's part of what I'm trying to change." — President Barack Obama at a town-hall style event in Laos.
"We have literally tens of millions of Americans whose data was stolen by a nefarious overseas actor, but it was entirely preventable. With some basic hygiene, some good tools, an awareness and some talent, they really could have prevented this," — Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, after a new congressional report detailed the cyberattacks on the Office of Personnel Management.
