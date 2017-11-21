“I feel badly over the loss of this service weapon, even more so since I have never experienced this type of incident in my 33-year career,” Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell wrote on Facebook.
“I feel badly over the loss of this service weapon, even more so since I have never experienced this type of incident in my 33-year career,” Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell wrote on Facebook. Prescott Valley Police Department
“I feel badly over the loss of this service weapon, even more so since I have never experienced this type of incident in my 33-year career,” Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell wrote on Facebook. Prescott Valley Police Department

Nation & World

The police chief left his Glock in the bathroom. Can you help him find it?

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

November 21, 2017 05:02 PM

The chief of police in Prescott Valley, Arizona is looking for his gun.

Police Chief Bryan Jarrell’s Glock 19 went missing after he left it in a bathroom stall at the city library, the police department posted on Facebook. According to the post, the chief was changing clothes following a city council meeting and left the weapon by accident. The missing gun was reported to the town manager four days later and entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Computer, the post said.

The chief took full responsibility in a statement also posted to the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

“It is an uncomfortable feeling to have lost something as important as a firearm, especially for a person who has dedicated his life to serving and protecting the public,” he wrote. “My priority now is locating the firearm.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He is asking the community for information in recovering the missing gun.

It’s not uncommon for police departments to lose guns.

In southern California, police agencies regularly lose track of everything from high-powered rifles and grenade launchers to standard service handguns, according an Orange County Register investigation in 2016. More than 300 guns had been lost or stolen since 2010, according to the paper’s findings. Earlier this year, 7 Action News in Detroit reported 42 guns have disappeared from area agencies in that same time. Few were recovered, according to the report. Some were used to commit crimes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

    Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were used to implode the Georgia Dome in downtown Atlanta around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished.

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 1:11

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives
Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen 1:01

Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen
Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

View More Video