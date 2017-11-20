Police were helping with stalled vehicle. Then a drunk driver came barreling at them.

More Videos 0:53 Will Hilton Head be the home of the world's largest meatball? Watch the weigh-in to find out Pause 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:37 Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:57 If you were wondering who all those bicyclists riding around Hilton Head Island were, we found out for you. 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 1:11 Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas posted this dash cam video on their Facebook page Sunday. Officers had responded to a stalled vehicle and were awaiting a tow truck when a drunk driver slammed into one of their patrol cars. No one was injured. The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas posted this dash cam video on their Facebook page Sunday. Officers had responded to a stalled vehicle and were awaiting a tow truck when a drunk driver slammed into one of their patrol cars. No one was injured. Forest Hill Police Department

