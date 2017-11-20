Police were helping with stalled vehicle. Then a drunk driver came barreling at them.

A couple of Texas police officers had a close call Thursday night while helping a citizen whose vehicle stalled alongside a highway.
The Forest Hill Police Department posted dash cam footage of the incident on their Facebook page on Sunday.
The officers had pushed the vehicle onto the shoulder and were standing with the citizen waiting on a tow-truck, the post said.
Then a drunk driver came barreling toward them.
In the video, the car can be heard slamming into the patrol car. Then the car continues to speed ahead, with sparks flying.
The officers and citizen all jump out of the way.
No one appeared to be injured in the video, but police said the patrol car was seriously damaged.
The officers arrested the driver at the scene for driving while intoxicated.
"Please don't drink and drive, folks," the department ended their Facebook post. "People's lives depend on it."
