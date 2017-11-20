More Videos

  • Drunk driver slams into police car, narrowly misses officers assisting citizen

    The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas posted this dash cam video on their Facebook page Sunday. Officers had responded to a stalled vehicle and were awaiting a tow truck when a drunk driver slammed into one of their patrol cars. No one was injured.

Nation & World

Police were helping with stalled vehicle. Then a drunk driver came barreling at them.

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

November 20, 2017 08:12 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A couple of Texas police officers had a close call Thursday night while helping a citizen whose vehicle stalled alongside a highway.

The Forest Hill Police Department posted dash cam footage of the incident on their Facebook page on Sunday.

The officers had pushed the vehicle onto the shoulder and were standing with the citizen waiting on a tow-truck, the post said.

Then a drunk driver came barreling toward them.

In the video, the car can be heard slamming into the patrol car. Then the car continues to speed ahead, with sparks flying.

The officers and citizen all jump out of the way.

No one appeared to be injured in the video, but police said the patrol car was seriously damaged.

The officers arrested the driver at the scene for driving while intoxicated.

"Please don't drink and drive, folks," the department ended their Facebook post. "People's lives depend on it."

