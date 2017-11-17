He says he’s transplanted a corpse head. But who wants to be his first living test?

If you were going to believe that anyone had completed the first-ever human head transplant, it would be Sergio Canavero.
The Italian neurosurgeon gives off a mad-scientist vibe that fits well with what you might expect from a guy looking to connect the the spine, nerves and blood vessels of two living people – thus making us immortal.
“For too long nature has dictated her rules to us,” Canavero said in a press conference earlier this week, in which he claimed to have successfully completed a human head transplant on a corpse.
“We’re born, we grow, we age and we die. For millions of years humans has evolved and 100 billion humans have died. That’s genocide on a mass scale. We have entered an age where we will take our destiny back in our hands. It will change everything. It will change you at every level,” Canavero said, according to Newsweek.
Canavero did not present any evidence of the claims, though he promised that a scientific paper with details would be released in the “next few day,” Newsweek reports. There are plans for a full head swap with brain dead organ donors, soon. That will be followed by a “formal head transplant” operation in China in December, according to Newsweek.
A “high number” of people have volunteered to be his first patient, he says.
But to say others are skeptical of Canavero would be to put it kindly.
Over the years, Canavero has perpetuated the idea of the human head transplant – and the medical breakthroughs it implies – by keeping himself in the news. Like when he claimed to have successfully transplanted a monkey’s head last year.
But the whole thing reeks of zombie science, according to The Outline, which wrote about Canavero and the promise of the head transplant back in March.
Popular Science was even more blunt in its assessment this week.
“Canavero has not completed a successful human head transplant, and it is very unlikely that he will ever do so,” the magazine wrote on Friday, in a story debunking Canaveros’ claims. While the idea – that someone with a degenerative muscle disease could pop themselves straight onto a fully-functional body – has merits, there are more feasible surgeries and therapies in the works, Rachel Feltman wrote.
“It is highly unlikely that body transplants will ever become a go-to treatment, and they probably won’t ever exist at all.”
