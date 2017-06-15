A blimp at the US Open appears to have caught on fire, according to spectators on Twitter.
A blimp at the US Open appears to have caught on fire, according to spectators on Twitter. Screenshot via Madison Seigworth on Twitter
A blimp at the US Open appears to have caught on fire, according to spectators on Twitter. Screenshot via Madison Seigworth on Twitter

Nation & World

June 15, 2017 12:58 PM

Blimp crashes at US Open, spectators say

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

Spectators at this year’s US Open captured a blimp catching on fire and crashing Thursday afternoon.

The official US Open Twitter account said the blimp wasn’t affiliated with the tournament or FOX Sports and that first responders arrived at the scene.

Twitter users captured some of the crash, adding that the blimp operators appear to have evacuated the blimp via parachute.

The annual golf tournament is in its 117th year and is located in Erin, Wisconsin.

This is breaking news and story will be updated

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sailboat burns near Miami Beach

Sailboat burns near Miami Beach 0:38

Sailboat burns near Miami Beach
Dramatic airplane view of Dallas storm 0:38

Dramatic airplane view of Dallas storm

Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience 1:56

Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience

View More Video

Nation & World Videos