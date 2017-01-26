Trump’s Wall has the Mexican president canceling and the Lowcountry talking

In office less than a week, President Donald Trump is looking to make good on his campaign promise of building a wall between the United States and Mexico to cut down on illegal immigration.
The exact details of the plan are unknown but potential price tags revealed Thursday put it in the ballpark of $12-$15 billion. And while Trump says Mexico will pay for the barrier - in whatever form it ends up being - Mexican President Pena Nieto maintains his country isn’t interested in fronting the bill.
“Mexico does not believe in walls. I’ve said time again; Mexico will not pay for any wall,” he said in a video statement posted to Twitter and translated from Spanish.
Following the war of words, Nieto canceled his planned visit to the United States next week to meet with Trump.
So what do you think of the plans? Should America have a wall? And who will end up paying for it? We asked our Facebook fans and here’s a sample of what they had to say.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments