September 2, 2016 12:37 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:

ATLANTA

04-11-12-31-36-45

(four, eleven, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $5.1 million

