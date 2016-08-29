Lottery

August 29, 2016 10:21 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

01-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-18-24

(one, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

Lottery

