Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
01-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-18-24
(one, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
August 29, 2016 10:21 PM
Comments