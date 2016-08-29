These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5 Card Cash
KC-AD-10C-10H-9S
(KC, AD, 10C, 10H, 9S)
All or Nothing Day
04-05-11-12-13-14-17-18-21-22-23-24
(four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-04-07-08-13-14-16-18-21-24
(one, two, three, four, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
01-03-05-08-10-12-13-14-15-16-18-21
(one, three, five, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
All or Nothing Night
01-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-18-24
(one, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
Cash 3 Midday
2-2-7
(two, two, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
8-6-0-4
(eight, six, zero, four)
Georgia FIVE Evening
5-6-3-6-5
(five, six, three, six, five)
Georgia FIVE Midday
5-0-9-9-8
(five, zero, nine, nine, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $154 million
Comments