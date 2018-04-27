Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

April 27, 2018 12:58 AM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

AS-6C-3D-4S-5S

(AS, 6C, 3D, 4S, 5S)

01-02-04-06-07-13-15-19-20-21-22-24

(one, two, four, six, seven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

04-05-10-11-14-16-18-20-21-22-23-24

(four, five, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

03-05-07-09-10-11-13-15-16-17-21-22

(three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

02-03-04-05-06-08-10-13-14-18-19-24

(two, three, four, five, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

9-9-7

(nine, nine, seven)

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

0-3-4

(zero, three, four)

9-6-4-9

(nine, six, four, nine)

0-0-8-5

(zero, zero, eight, five)

0-8-6-8

(zero, eight, six, eight)

07-32-33-36-59, Cash Ball: 3

(seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

04-09-26-30-39

(four, nine, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

7-1-5-6-8

(seven, one, five, six, eight)

5-9-9-3-7

(five, nine, nine, three, seven)

03-14-30-36-42-43

(three, fourteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $8.9 million

Estimated jackpot: $111 million

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

  Comments  