These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
AS-6C-3D-4S-5S
(AS, 6C, 3D, 4S, 5S)
01-02-04-06-07-13-15-19-20-21-22-24
(one, two, four, six, seven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
04-05-10-11-14-16-18-20-21-22-23-24
(four, five, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-05-07-09-10-11-13-15-16-17-21-22
(three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
02-03-04-05-06-08-10-13-14-18-19-24
(two, three, four, five, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
9-9-7
(nine, nine, seven)
2-3-6
(two, three, six)
0-3-4
(zero, three, four)
9-6-4-9
(nine, six, four, nine)
0-0-8-5
(zero, zero, eight, five)
0-8-6-8
(zero, eight, six, eight)
07-32-33-36-59, Cash Ball: 3
(seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
04-09-26-30-39
(four, nine, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
7-1-5-6-8
(seven, one, five, six, eight)
5-9-9-3-7
(five, nine, nine, three, seven)
03-14-30-36-42-43
(three, fourteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $8.9 million
Estimated jackpot: $111 million
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
Comments