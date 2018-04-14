Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

April 14, 2018 01:23 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

08-09-32-42-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(eight, nine, thirty-two, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

  Comments  